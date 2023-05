Baxter sells Biopharma Solutions unit for $4.25B

Baxter International Inc. agreed to divest its Biopharma Solutions (BPS) business to private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus for $4.25 billion. Baxter expects to net approximately $3.4 billion from the transaction, which it will use to pay down debt. The deal is anticipated to close in the second half of 2023.