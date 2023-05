Eitan Medical launches connected multi-therapy ambulatory infusion system

Eitan Medical Ltd. plans to launch its Avoset infusion system into the U.S. later this year, following the introduction of the multi-therapy ambulatory infusion system into the European market. The connected Avoset infusion system is expected to transform the way patients receive treatment in post-acute care, as it enables remote monitoring of infusion treatment which will enhance patient safety and improve the user experience.