Crohn’s T-cell mystery in crosshairs of Tscan, Amgen deal; $530M potential

Tscan Therapeutics Inc.’s Wall Street-pleasing deal with Amgen Inc. in Crohn’s disease (CD) could expand into ulcerative colitis, but meanwhile is bringing $30 million up front with the potential for more than $500 million in preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, plus tiered single-digit royalties. Shares of Waltham, Mass.-based Tscan (NASDAQ:TCRX) closed May 9 at $3.40, up $1.25, or 58%, as the world learned of the multiyear collaboration with Amgen, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., that will use Tscan’s target discovery platform, Targetscan, to identify the antigens recognized by T cells in patients with CD.