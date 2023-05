Et tu, Bruton? New approach in MS gains ground despite Merck partial hold

Watchers of the Bruton’s kinase (BTK) inhibitor space may be casting renewed skepticism in that direction after Merck KGaA disclosed April 12 that the U.S. FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the sign-up of more patients in work testing evobrutinib in relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) – but BTK efforts in MS continue in various quarters.