Jury: Gilead not on the hook for $1B in PrEP royalties

The U.S. government’s attempts to enforce its ownership of biopharma intellectual property got a setback May 9 when a six-member federal jury in Delaware determined that Gilead Sciences Inc. did not infringe government patents claiming pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) use of Gilead’s HIV drugs, Truvada and Descovy, both of which combine emtricitabine and tenofovir.