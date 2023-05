Genetic/Congenital

Pangenome gives more panoramic view of human diversity

The human genome, the sequence that represents the DNA of our species, was built with a single individual as a model. This all-in-one standard didn’t include the gene variations that make us different or explain why some people develop certain diseases. Four simultaneous studies from the Human Pangenome Reference Consortium have published a sequence based on 47 individuals, beginning to capture the genetic diversity that defines humans.