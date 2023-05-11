BioWorld - Thursday, May 11, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Study gives insight into Leqembi MoA

May 10, 2023
By Coia Dulsat
No Comments
The aqueous supernatants resulting from ultracentrifugation of brain samples from patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) contain aggregates so far described as soluble oligomers of amyloid-β protein (Aβ), which are responsible for the neurotoxicity underlying AD and thus considered targets to watch in this devastating condition. Now, a group of scientists from Harvard Medical School have determined that these aggregates are in fact insoluble diffusible fibrils with the same atomic structure as plaque fibrils.
