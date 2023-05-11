BioWorld - Thursday, May 11, 2023
US task force proposes that breast cancer screening begin at age 40

May 10, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is proposing to lower the age of onset of regular breast cancer screening to 40 years, a massive jump of 10 years over the current recommended age of 50 years. While this is just a draft proposal, analysts who track the medical device industry say that medical imaging manufacturers, such as Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic Inc., could see a significant uptick in demand for their systems, a much-needed boost as the drop in demand incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.
BioWorld MedTech U.S.