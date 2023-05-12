Cancer

AXL/FLT3 inhibitor from Cytosinlab Therapeutics has activity in AML/MDS and lung cancer models

It was previously shown that AXL overexpression is associated with poor prognosis, metastasis, as well as drug resistance in various hematological and solid tumors, and that inhibition of AXL phosphorylation could overcome drug resistance to FLT3 inhibitors. CTS-2016 is an AXL/FLT3 inhibitor being developed by Cytosinlab Therapeutics Co. Ltd. as a novel tyrosine kinase inhibitor for cancer.