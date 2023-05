Convergent Genomics’ Uroamp predicts bladder cancer years in advance

A new urine test from Convergent Genomics Inc. correctly predicts bladder cancer as early as 12 years before clinical symptoms occur, new data presented at the 2023 American Urological Association annual meeting shows. The Uroamp test, which can be administered at home and in point-of-care settings, could increase survival rates and help to reduce health care costs.