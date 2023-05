HTIT expects to obtain China’s first oral insulin approval

Hefei Tianhui Incubator of Technologies Co. Ltd. (HTIT)’s NDA for recombinant human insulin capsule ORMD-0801 for type 2 diabetes is under review by the NMPA and, if approved, is expected to be the first oral insulin available in China, where regulators have been on the lookout for new treatment options for the increasingly common disease.