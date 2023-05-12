BioWorld - Friday, May 12, 2023
Immunitybio’s bladder cancer candidate hit with a CRL

May 11, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
The U.S. FDA issued a complete response letter regarding the BLA for Immunitybio Inc.’s bladder cancer treatment, N-803 (Anktiva), halting the drug’s development and slicing the stock value in half. The problems stem from the FDA’s pre-license inspection of Immunitybio’s third-party contract manufacturing organizations, the company said. It said the FDA also had recommendations for specific chemistry, manufacturing and controls issues and assays that needed to be resolved before the BLA can be approved.
