Cancer

TY-1054 exerts antitumoral effects both in vitro and in vivo

It is known that the Hippo/YAP signaling pathway plays a crucial role in cell proliferation and tumorigenesis; is thought to contribute to 10% of all cancer types. TYK Medicines Inc. has presented a novel YAP/TEAD interaction inhibitor compound, TY-1054, as a potential approach for treating cancer with dysregulated Hippo/YAP pathway.