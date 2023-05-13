Sarepta’s DMD gene therapy squeaks past adcom with 8-6 vote

The debate over Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gene transfer therapy, SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) proved as thorny as expected during a closely watched meeting of the U.S. FDA’s Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee. Panelists voted on a single question: “Do the overall considerations of benefit and risk, taking into account the existing uncertainties, support accelerated approval of SRP-9001, using as a surrogate endpoint expression of Sarepta’s microdystrophin at week 12 after administration, for the treatment of ambulatory patients with DMD with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene?” Balloting turned out 8 yes, 6 no.