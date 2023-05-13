Newco news

Sugar pill that’s not a placebo could be key to broad metabolic reset

Swiss biopharma startup Aphaia Pharma AG is taking the concept of “location, location, location” to its extreme. The company started dosing patients in a phase II trial of its lead candidate, Aph-012, in late April, 2023. The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter proof-of-concept study to evaluate Aph-012’s ability to improve glucose tolerance in individuals with prediabetes, as measured by a pathological oral glucose tolerance test. In another phase II trial, Aph-012 is being tested as a weight loss drug for individuals with a BMI between 30 and 40. Aph-012’s active ingredient? Glucose. But delivered exactly to the right place.