Immuno-oncology

New Fas-TNFR chimeras overcome Fas ligand-mediated apoptosis and increase CAR T-cell efficacy

A new study has discovered a promising approach to improve the efficacy of adoptive cell therapies for cancer. The research, published in Molecular Therapy: Nucleic Acids, describes the development of novel Fas-TNFR chimeras acting as decoys for the Fas ligand and preventing it from binding to its natural receptor on the surface of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells.