Quantum Surgical awarded FDA clearance for abdominal cancer robot

Quantum Surgical SAS has obtained an extension to the FDA authorization covering its Epione robot, which can now treat abdominal cancers. “This decision now allows physicians to treat all abdominal tumors at an early stage and will ramp implementation of our Epione robotics solution in the U.S.,” said Bertin Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Surgical. Marketed in Europe and the U.S., the Epione robot has already been used to treat more than 150 patients with liver or kidney cancer.