Lucrative Arcus, Gilead alliance expands into inflammatory disease

With much-awaited readouts from their broad oncology-focused collaboration due later this year, Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. have decided to expand efforts into the inflammatory disease space via an early stage research agreement that could be worth as much as $1 billion. Terms include a $35 million up-front payment to Arcus, which is making its first move beyond oncology.