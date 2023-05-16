EuroPCR

Studies show that 2 stents are not necessary in bifurcation diseases

It has become apparent that introducing two stents into the body to treat a patient with a bifurcation disease is not necessary and can be harmful, David Hildick-Smith, the lead investigator in a study, told delegates at the EuroPCR conference in Paris. Presenting late-breaking clinical data of three-year follow up results of different stenting strategies in patients with true left main stem bifurcation lesions, Hildick-Smith said that the results showed that only one in five patients needed a second stent.