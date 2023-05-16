Olympus expands Endoclot partnership with Endoclot to launch hemostatic agents

Olympus Europa SE & Co. KG is launching three Endoclot products, two hemostatic agents and a submucosal injection agent, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. This new portfolio was developed by Santa Clara, Calif.-based Endoclot Plus Inc., which expanded its distribution with Olympus from the U.S. to EMEA in December 2022. “The addition of their solutions to our portfolio allows Olympus to contribute to safe treatment in gastrointestinal procedures. We aim to improve patient outcomes and hereby elevate the standard of care,” said Stefanie Kaufung, EMEA business unit manager gastrointestinal endotherapy at Olympus.