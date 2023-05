Shockwave launches first all-female study of PCI

Shockwave Medical Inc. enrolled the first patient in its EMPOWER CAD study, the first prospective, all-female study of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study seeks to confirm the benefits of coronary intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) in female patients with calcified lesions. Women have historically been underrepresented in cardiovascular trials and have had less favorable outcomes in response to therapies.