US-based distributor hit with $487M judgment in False Claims Act case

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a judgment of more than $487 million has been lodged against Cameron-Ehlen Group Inc., of Bloomington, Minn., for alleged violations of the False Claims Act (FCA) in connection with the company’s distribution of products used in cataract surgeries. That final amount is more than 10 times the amount alleged to have been billed illicitly to federal health programs, a clear signal that inducement of this sort will be met with severe penalties.