BioWorld - Thursday, May 18, 2023
Intercept tumbles on US FDA concerns ahead of adcom

May 17, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
The U.S. FDA’s release of its briefing document for the upcoming advisory committee meeting on obeticholic acid 25 mg as a fatty liver disease treatment sent Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on a downwards spiral May 17. Soon after the document was released, Intercept stock (NASDAQ:ICPT) dropped as low as $11.41 – down almost 30% from its May 16 close of $16.21. As the day wore on, it regained some of that lost value in heated trading that was more than eight times the company’s average daily volume of 782,285. The rebound helped Intercept close the day at $13.83, down about 15%.
