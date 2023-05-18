BioWorld - Thursday, May 18, 2023
Newco news

Sania targets neural circuit dysfunction with R-scan, Neu-scan

May 17, 2023
By Nuala Moran
Sania Therapeutics Inc. is setting out its stall at the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy conference in Los Angeles this week, after generating proof of concept for its chemogenetics approach to treating motor disorders. The company has engineered adeno-associated viral vectors that can be targeted to specific cell types. It will use these to deliver well-characterized ion channels to dysfunctional motor neurons. The ion channels will then be selectively controlled by an activating drug, which is taken orally.
