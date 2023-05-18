BioWorld - Thursday, May 18, 2023
Gastrointestinal

LPA1 receptor agonist improves NASH-related outcomes in preclinical models

May 18, 2023
No Comments
Currently, there is no FDA-approved drug for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) which has evolved into the second leading cause of liver transplantation in the U.S. Researchers from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Epigen Biosciences Inc. disclosed preclinical data on EPGN-2154, a novel lysophosphatidic acid LPA1 receptor agonist that has already demonstrated antifibrotic activity in preclinical kidney and liver models.
BioWorld Science Conferences New compound Gastrointestinal