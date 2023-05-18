EuroPCR 2023

Heartpoint Global preparing to begin human trials for Intellistent

Heartpoint Global Inc. will begin human trials of its Intellistent device shortly and expects to make submission to the U.S. FDA in 2024, Seth Bogner, its chairman and CEO told BioWorld in an interview on the sidelines of the EuroPCR conference in Paris. Intellistent is a multi-lumen stent system for interventional adjustment of pulmonary blood flow in congenital heart disease. It is a minimally invasive device that will meet an unmet need in pulmonary artery hypertension caused by congenital heart disease, said Bogner.