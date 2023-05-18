SCOTUS: Amgen’s enablement ‘little more than research assignments’

The roadmap and conservative substitution methods Amgen Inc. laid out to “enable” its genus claims for antibodies that inhibit PCSK9 to lower LDL cholesterol are “little more than two research assignments,” the U.S. Supreme Court said in a unanimous opinion handed down May 18 in Amgen Inc. v. Sanofi SA that gave the win to Sanofi. The roadmap “merely describes step-by-step Amgen’s own trial-and-error method for finding functional antibodies — calling on scientists to create a wide range of candidate antibodies and then screen each to see which happen to bind to PCSK9 in the right place and block it from binding to LDL receptors,” the court said in the decision written by Justice Neil Gorsuch.