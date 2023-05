Darzalex specs checked in AL amyloidosis as others busy with would-be challengers

Word from Immix Biopharma Inc. of updated data due with NXC-201 brought to the forefront an ongoing push by drug developers to come up with a treatment for AL amyloidosis. Immix has the only CAR T therapy in the works for the disease, and the principal investigator in the Nexicart-1 phase Ib/IIa effort is slated to speak May 19 during the annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy.