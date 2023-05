Newco news

Myeloid advancing in vivo cell programming candidate with $73M raise

Four years after its founding, Myeloid Therapeutics Inc. raised $73 million to advance mRNA immunotherapy technology that targets and activates myeloid cells. Proceeds from the financing will go toward MT-101, the company’s first autologous CAR monocyte, which is in a phase I/II trial for T-cell lymphoma. It also will accelerate development of MT-302, a potentially first-in-class TROP2-FcA mRNA lipid nanoparticle candidate, which is ready for a phase I/II study for TROP2-expressing solid tumors.