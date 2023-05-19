BioWorld - Friday, May 19, 2023
Breaking News: BioWorld Science reader feedback neededSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Ocular

New miR-184 knockout zebrafish model shows ocular abnormalities

May 19, 2023
No Comments
MicroRNA-184 (miR-184) mutations have been previously tied to inherited anterior segment dysgenesis, potentially causing cataracts and keratoconus. To elucidate the involvement of miR-184 in ocular disorders, Chinese researchers have developed a miR-184 knockout zebrafish model. Investigators used CRISPR-Cas9 technology to delete two miR-184 paralogs (dre-mir-184-1 and dre-mir-184-2) in zebrafish, which are highly conserved between human and fly.
BioWorld Science Ocular