New miR-184 knockout zebrafish model shows ocular abnormalities

MicroRNA-184 (miR-184) mutations have been previously tied to inherited anterior segment dysgenesis, potentially causing cataracts and keratoconus. To elucidate the involvement of miR-184 in ocular disorders, Chinese researchers have developed a miR-184 knockout zebrafish model. Investigators used CRISPR-Cas9 technology to delete two miR-184 paralogs (dre-mir-184-1 and dre-mir-184-2) in zebrafish, which are highly conserved between human and fly.