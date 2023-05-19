Cancer

DVL3 promotes CRC cell EMT and correlates with poor survival

Distant metastasis and drug resistance are the main causes of colorectal cancer (CRC)-derived mortality. Identifying the underlying mechanisms driving metastasis is key for improving its therapy. Epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) promotes the migration and invasion of tumor cells, allowing them to metastasize distant organs. Chinese researchers put the focus on dishevelled segment polarity protein 3 (DVL3) due to its involvement in the Wnt signaling pathway.