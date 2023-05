Neurology/Psychiatric

Sania targets neural circuit dysfunction with R-scan, Neu-scan

Sania Therapeutics Inc. is setting out its stall at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) conference in Los Angeles this week, after generating proof of concept for its chemogenetics approach to treating motor disorders. The company has engineered adeno-associated viral vectors that can be targeted to specific cell types. It will use these to deliver well-characterized ion channels to dysfunctional motor neurons.