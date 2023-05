Thermo Fisher receives clearance for predictive immunoassay for preeclampsia

The U.S. FDA granted clearance to two tests developed by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to predict preeclampsia, Brahms PIGF plus Kryptor and Brahms sFlt-1 Kryptor. Both had previously received breakthrough designation. Preeclampsia, a hypertensive disorder, is the leading cause of maternal and fetal mortality and morbidity across the globe.