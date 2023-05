Tears of joy for B+L and Novaliq as dry eye treatment gets early FDA nod

Less than a year after submitting their NDA and several weeks before the June 28 PFUFA date, Bausch + Lomb Corp. and partner Novaliq GmbH have been awarded U.S. FDA approval for Miebo, their perfluorohexyloctane eye drop formulation designed to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease associated with meibomian gland dysfunction.