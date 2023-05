Adcom backs Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for maternal immunization

Efficacy data for Pfizer Inc.’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine proved convincing for members of the U.S. FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which voted 14-0 May 18 in favor of Abrysvo’s effectiveness when administered during the second or third trimester of pregnancy to protect infants from birth to 6 months, with the adcom endorsing safety data in a 10-4 vote.