Heart Rhythm 2023

Ebr’s WiSE device promises solution to left bundle branch pacing dilemma

Bringing both ventricles back into synchrony has long been the subject of cardiological hopes in patients with heart failure, but current approaches to maximizing the function of the left ventricle leave many patients in a desperate state of cardiac dyssynchrony. However, Ebr Systems Inc., has reported the results of a study that demonstrates that its WiSE device can pace the left ventricle in patients who are unresponsive to conventional pacing in an effort to restore optimal left ventricular function, a development Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Ebr says will allow the company to conclude a premarket filing with the U.S. FDA.