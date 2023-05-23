Heart Rhythm 2023

‘Earring’ the call for a non-invasive solution to postural orthostatic tachycardia

Jewelry used to adorn the human ear is not the stuff of legend where medical technology is concerned, but a clip-type device, similar to an earring, that can be worn on the tragus of the ear might soon become daily wear for those who suffer from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Researchers at the University of Oklahoma say their self-administered clip can relieve POTS with just one hour’s use per day over a period of two months, a finding that might prove an inexpensive and convenient treatment for as many as one million Americans who currently have few treatment options.