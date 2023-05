Metafora’s diagnostic test now reimbursed in France under innovation initiative

The French National Authority for Health, known in France as the Haute Autorité de la Santé (HAS), recently published a favorable opinion regarding reimbursement for the first diagnostic test to benefit under an innovation initiative. The test is the Metaglut1 test from Metafora Biosystems SAS, a non-invasive diagnostic test that identifies glucose transporter type 1 deficiency syndrome (Glut1DS).