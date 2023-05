Newco news

Top VC round in 2023: Renagade breaks the RNA mold with its series A

Launching with a $300 million series A financing, Renagade Therapeutics Inc. has set out to target disease on a large scale – at every point throughout the human body where disease forms – through its RNA platform designed to deliver, code, edit and insert genetic information. The round, led by founding investors MPM Bioimpact and F2 Ventures, is the largest venture capital (VC) round for a U.S.-based biopharma company this year, and it is among the top series A rounds for the industry to date.