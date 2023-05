Congress, states staging Act 2 of US Rx pricing reforms

When it comes to cutting health care costs in the U.S., last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, with its inflationary rebates and direct Medicare negotiations, was just Act 1. Now lawmakers, in both the House and Senate, are feverishly working on bipartisan scripts for Act 2 that go beyond biopharma’s role in drug prices to taking on pricing issues across the health care sector.