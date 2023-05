Newco news

Scarlet raises seed round for therapeutic red blood cell approach

After long years of endeavor, Scarlet Therapeutics Ltd. believes it is poised to realize the potential of red blood cells (RBCs) as drug delivery vehicles. The company recently closed a seed round and is now laying the ground for its first clinical trials in which cultured and genetically engineered RBCs will be used to deliver enzyme replacement therapies in the treatment of rare inherited forms of two metabolic disorders.