Sequana considers listing in the US as it looks for growth for Alfapump

Sequana Medical NV is considering listing in the U.S. as it builds towards the commercialization of its Alfapump, CEO Ian Crosbie told BioWorld in an interview. The company has received a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for Alfapump, which treats recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis, and it completed a pivotal study in 2022. The company intends to file the data with the FDA by the end of this year, with the hope of getting premarket approval before the end of 2024.