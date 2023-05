Elevatebio closes $401M series D as Life Edit subsidiary nabs Novo Nordisk deal

In its bid to become, as Chairman and CEO David Hallal said, the “world’s most indispensable cell and gene therapy technology company,” Elevatebio LLC disclosed a $401 million series D round with support from new and existing investors. At the same time, the company’s Life Edit Therapeutics Inc. affiliate inked a potential billion-dollar collaboration focused on gene editing therapies.