LTB4 antagonist shows efficacy in rat inflammation model

Cellular mediators like cytokines that are released as a reaction to cell injury or excessive stimulation can lead to the synthesis of chemotactic eicosanoid leukotriene B4 (LTB4) among others. This mediator acts as a potent chemokine promoting migration of macrophages and neutrophils into tissues during inflammation. Researchers from CNRS, Universitat de Barcelona and colleagues reported the synthesis and evaluation of new 1,4-benzodioxine derivatives with selective LTB4 antagonism activity that led to the identification of [I] as the lead compound, which had higher affinity for LTB4 receptor with an IC50 value of 288 nM.