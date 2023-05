Infection

Studying bacterial ‘trash’ can rapidly detect response to antibiotics

By sequencing the bacterial mRNA that bacteria break down (the degradome) during protein synthesis, a novel approach called 5PSeq was able to analyze how environmental exposure stress, including that of antibiotics, affected bacterial translational dynamics. This is what researchers from the Karolinska Institutet led by Vicent Pelechano have discovered in their study published on May 22, 2023, in Nature Microbiology.