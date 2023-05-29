BioWorld - Monday, May 29, 2023
Immuno-oncology

Favorable preclinical efficacy of 9MW-2821 observed in Nectin-4-expressing cancers

May 29, 2023
Nectin cell adhesion molecule 4 (Nectin-4) overexpression in different tumors correlates with cancer progression and poor prognosis in many human malignancies. The first Nectin-4-targeting antibody, enfortumab vedotin (EV), has limited efficacy and frequent adverse effects in several solid tumors. Researchers at Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co. Ltd. and colleagues have now reported on the generation and characterization of 9MW-2821, an antibody-drug conjugate consisting of an antibody targeting Nectin-4 conjugated to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology