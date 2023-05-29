Immuno-oncology

Favorable preclinical efficacy of 9MW-2821 observed in Nectin-4-expressing cancers

Nectin cell adhesion molecule 4 (Nectin-4) overexpression in different tumors correlates with cancer progression and poor prognosis in many human malignancies. The first Nectin-4-targeting antibody, enfortumab vedotin (EV), has limited efficacy and frequent adverse effects in several solid tumors. Researchers at Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co. Ltd. and colleagues have now reported on the generation and characterization of 9MW-2821, an antibody-drug conjugate consisting of an antibody targeting Nectin-4 conjugated to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).