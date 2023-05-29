BioWorld - Monday, May 29, 2023
Inflammatory

Optimized mesenchymal stem cell therapy exhibits efficacy in preclinical model of pulmonary hemorrhage

May 29, 2023
No Comments
The targeted delivery of optimized stem cells directly into injured tissues has been used to maximize efficacy and minimize systemic exposure. Still, despite hundreds of clinical trials evaluating mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy as a treatment, clinical efficacy remains highly variable. Investigators at Case Western Reserve University have developed an optimized combination of cytokines and growth factors applied to MSCs (HXB-319).
