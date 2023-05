Medtronic to acquire Eoflow for $738M to boost diabetes business

Medtronic plc agreed to acquire Eoflow Co. Ltd., the manufacturer of Eopatch, a tubeless, wearable and fully disposable insulin delivery service, for $738 million. The deal, which is expected to provide a significant boost to Medtronic’s beleaguered diabetes unit, is slated to close in the second half of 2023. The deal announcement coincided with Medtronic’s release of its fourth quarter results for fiscal 2023.