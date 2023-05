Boston Scientific abandons $230M purchase of M.I. Tech due to pressure from regulators

Boston Scientific Corp., has announced that it has abandoned its plans to acquire M.I. Tech Co. Ltd., of South Korea after opposition was announced by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC lauded the news with a May 24 statement that cited the agency’s cooperation with other national regulatory authorities as a factor in scotching the proposed acquisition, the second time in recent weeks that government agencies have grounded mergers and acquisitions in the med-tech space.