Varmx adds €30M to series B, preps for pivotal testing of DOAC reversal agent

Varmx BV has raised €30 million (US$32 million) in an extension to its series B to fund preparations for the pivotal trial of VMX-C001, a modified recombinant factor X that acts as a universal antidote to reverse the effects of direct oral anticoagulants. The drug is intended for use in patients suffering severe spontaneous bleeding or needing emergency surgery.